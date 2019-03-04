Leigh Griffiths ‘unlikely’ to play for Celtic again this season

Neil Lennon has raised doubts over Leigh Griffiths returning to the Celtic first-team this season but is offering the striker all the support he needs.

Griffiths last played for Celtic on 5 December after coming on in the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock before taking a break from the game in order to concentrate on personal issues.

It may not be "feasible" for Leigh Griffiths to play again for Celtic this season. Picture: SNS Group

There were hopes Griffiths might return to play some part in his side’s title bid but Lennon admits to being unsure “if this season is feasible” when it comes to seeing the striker back in competitive action.

Brendan Rodgers issued few updates on the striker’s progress towards the end of his time in charge at Celtic but Lennon appears determined to keep him at the forefront of his mind after taking over as interim manager.

Former Celtic winger Kris Commons, writing in a column for another newspaper, claimed Lennon had spoken more to Griffiths in recent days than Rodgers had in the last two months of his Celtic tenure.

Lennon revealed Griffiths is not back at training yet which reduces the likelihood of the striker returning before the end of the season.

There are just ten league games left, as well as potentially two in the Scottish Cup. Celtic booked their place in the last four with a 2-0 victory over Hibs on Saturday night.

“The sooner we get Leigh back the better,” said Lennon. “Obviously we are keeping tabs on that as well and want to get him back on the training ground as soon as possible.”

Asked if there was a timescale set for Griffiths’ return, the caretaker manager replied: “Not at the minute, no.

“I don’t know if this season is feasible,” he added. “We will have to gauge that.”

Griffiths irked Rodgers when he was photographed attending a horse race meeting in Newcastle at the start of this year while supposed to be off on health grounds, with the then manager issuing a reminder he was “not on holiday”.