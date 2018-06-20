Leigh Griffiths posts video of ridiculous overhead kick goal

Leigh Griffiths has wowed Celtic fans after posting a video of an incredible goal in training on social media.

The striker credited new signing Lewis Morgan with an assist in the post uploaded to his Instagram account.

In the video, Morgan cuts inside off the left flank before flicking a cross with the outside of his foot.

Griffiths meets the delivery with an acrobatic overhead kick, sending the ball flying into the back of the net.

The Scottish international will be hoping this is a sign of things to come after injury problems ensured a stop-start 2017/18 season.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths launches the clubs new away kit for the upcoming season. Picture: SNS

The signing of Odsonne Edouard for a club record fee won’t make things any easier, though Griffiths insists he’s braced for the challenge.

He said: “It can be (frustrating). But when you do play you need to take your chance and impress the manager and you will be in the team.

“It is hard enough when it is two (strikers), never mind three, so when a chance comes around you need to take it with both hands.”