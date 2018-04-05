Leigh Griffiths opens talks on new Celtic contract

Leigh Griffiths has revealed negotiations have begun on a new contract with Celtic which he hopes could see him go on to earn a testimonial at the club.

The striker’s current deal at the Scottish champions runs until the summer of 2021 but he is already seeking an extension which would take him close to a decade of service.

Griffiths, who has scored 97 goals in 177 appearances for Celtic since signing from Wolves in January 2014, has ambitions to emulate club captain Scott Brown, who will have a testimonial match at the end of the season to mark his ten years at Parkhead.

“My representatives are working behind the scenes to try and get me a new deal,” said Griffiths. “The talks are in the early stages just now but, hopefully, we can get it done sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully, if we can come to an agreement, I’ll not be far off [the time] Broony has been here. He deserves his testimonial.

“I’ve got another three years left on my contract as it is, but why would you want to go anywhere else? I’m playing at a top club with a top manager, in front of up to 60,000 in every home game.

“There’s no reason to go anywhere else. We’ve got Champions League football every season. It’s harder for us to get to the group stage now but when we do, those are memorable nights.”

Griffiths has shelved any ambitions of another shot at English football, having been unable to command a first-team place at Wolves while they were in the Premier League. His only goals for the Molineux club came in his final season when they were in League One.

“Everybody keeps mentioning I was put off in England, saying that I came back up the road because I was scared,” added Griffiths.

“But if you look at the records, I still finished joint top scorer at Wolves when I left in January that season. Fair enough, when Wolves were in the Premier League I got put out on loan to Hibs, but that stood me in good stead for going back down. I had a good crack at it when I went back down, but when Celtic come calling, you do not reject it.”