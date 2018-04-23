Leigh Griffiths nominates Pedro Caixinha for Celtic Player of the Year

Leigh Griffiths has added to Celtic’s trolling of Rangers following last Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final victory over their rivals with a leftfield nomination for the Hoops’ player of the year.

In a video played at Celtic’s annual awards event last night, Griffiths was heard to quip: “My player of the year this year is Pedro Caixinha.”

Celtic could win the title against Rangers next weekend, after falling to a 2-1 loss against Hibs at the weekend.

Caixinha was sacked by Rangers in October after a series of poor results, including getting knocked out of Europe by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

A number of Celtic fans were in attendance at the event in Glasgow on Sunday night and Griffiths, who featured for Brendan Rodgers’ side against his former club on Saturday, got a laugh from the audience with his nomination.

Celtic captain Scott Brown won the Player of the Year award in addition to two other gongs,

Brown also came out on top in the Players’ Player of the Year category and picked up the Special Recognition Award.

Kieran Tierney was named Young Player of the Year as well as picking up Goal of the Season for his 40-yard strike against Kilmarnock in August, while Scott Sinclair was awarded the Top Goalscorer of the Year prize.

Anthony Ralston won the Academy Player of the Year award while Natalie Ross was the Women’s Player of the Year.