Leigh Griffiths keeps up Old Firm ‘tradition’ of tying Celtic scarf to goalpost

Leigh Griffiths was only on the park for around 10 minutes at Hampden, the Scot coming on as a late replacement for Moussa Dembele, but he still made sure to indulge in one of his favourite post-Old Firm clash pastimes.

The 27-year-old striker, who attracted comment after he waved a large Irish tricolour at Ibrox after Celtic’s 3-2 victory in March, has a habit of tying Celtic scarves to the goalposts after a win - and he did exactly that at the national stadium.

A lot of debate ahead of the semi-final showdown had centred on Brendan Rodgers’ selection up front, after Griffiths had scored the winner against Hamilton Accies after coming on as a sub.

But Dembele got the nod at Hampden, and vindicated Rodgers’ selection by setting up the first goal and adding one of his own from the penalty spot in the second half as he put in a ‘big-game’ performance.

Despite his cameo appearance with the tie already over, Griffiths still enjoyed the post-match celebrations, and picked up a scarf thrown from the crowd and tied it to the goalpost at the traditional Celtic end of Hampden.

