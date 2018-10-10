Leigh Griffiths denies ‘liking’ abusive tweet about Scotland boss

Celtic striker has denied ‘liking’ an abusive tweet about national team boss Alex McLeish and international team-mate Steven Naismith, according to the Daily Record.

Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Picture: Michael Gillen

The social media post was highlighted on Monday’s Sportsound programme as the panel discussed Griffiths’ decision to drop out of the Scotland squad to focus on his fitness.

Griffiths had previously admitted that his omission from the starting XI for the win over Albania was a “kick in the teeth”, prompting rumours he’d fallen out with McLeish.

The tweet, sent by a Celtic fan, read: “The ***** ***** has said that that dirty git Naismith is now first choice for Scotland and Griff needs to prove otherwise. Haw @Leighgriff09 - tell him to ram it, and tell Jamesie [Forrest] to tell him too.”

The post was ‘liked’ by LG9, which is currently Griffiths’ Twitter profile name. However, sources close to the player have told the Record that he has absolutely no recollection of even seeing the tweet.

Griffiths yesterday insisted he’d not “taken the huff” and would make himself available for future squads once his fitness had improved.