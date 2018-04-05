Leigh Griffiths admits he got carried away with flag at Ibrox

Leigh Griffiths has spoken for the first time about his post-match celebrations among the Celtic support at Ibrox last month.

The 27-year-old, who missed the game through injury, waved an Irish tricolour at the end of Celtic’s 3-2 victory over Rangers.

It caused a stir on social media, attracting criticism from some Scotland fans. But Griffiths, who this week underlined his commitment to Scotland by expressing his eagerness to be part of Alex McLeish’s squad for the summer friendlies in Peru and Mexico, insists there was no intention to cause any offence.

“Maybe I got a wee bit carried away,” he said. “But after a game like that, you are happy your team has won and have beaten your fiercest rivals. You want to celebrate with the fans.

“Some guy handed the flag to me. It was just one of those things, it wasn’t intentional. I just wanted to show everybody how happy I was that the team got the three points.”