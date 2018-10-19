Leigh Griffiths a doubt for Celtic ahead of Hibs visit

Leigh Griffiths could be forced to miss Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibs tomorrow through illness.

The 28-year-old is understood to have been absent from training today and could miss the visit of his former club.

Picture: SNS Group

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Unfortunately Leigh has been ill and we will have to see if he is available for tomorrow but the message he sent was he wanted to ensure, like we have always said to the players, that you have to be physically right.

The Celtic manager backed his striker’s decision to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the trip to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League, and the friendly against Portugal at Hampden.

Rodgers said: “For me, it was the right decision to make. Leigh was brave enough to at least think that he wasn’t at the right level to help his country and very importantly help Celtic.

“If you want to be involved in the top level of sport and play internationally and for a top club, unless you are physically fit you have no business being on the pitch to play.

“That is very important. If you are going to play for your country or play for a top club like Celtic you have to be physically right going on to the field otherwise you don’t do yourself justice or your team-mates and your support.”

Rodgers added: “Our supporters live their life for this club, the very least they expect from players going on to the field is that they are fit.