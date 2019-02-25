Leicester to launch £6m bid for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - reports

Leicester City are prepared to pay £6 million to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their next manager, according to the Scottish Sun.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: PA

The Celtic boss is top of the club’s wishlist after they sacked previous head coach Claude Puel on Sunday morning.

With two years left on their target’s Parkhead contract, it would cost Leicester a significant compensation package to secure the services of the Northern Irishman.

Rodgers has so far been unwilling to discuss the speculation, insisting he’s only concentrating on Celtic’s first-team.

Neil Lennon has been mentioned as a possible contender to take over at Leicester on a caretaker basis as they are prepared to wait until the summer to land Rodgers.