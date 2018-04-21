Leaked images claim to show new Celtic kit

Have your say

Is this the new Celtic home kit for the 2017/18 season?

Picture: Footyheadlines.com

Images purporting to show a new twist on the traditional green and white hoops has been leaked on social media.

One of the pictures shows Kieran Tierney, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Brown in new tops ahead of Monday’s official reveal.

The noticeable difference is the lack of a hoops on the sleeves with a band of white down the inside of each arm.

The pictures have appeared on footyheadlines.com, who have previously revealed Celtic and Rangers kits before their release.

Fans will get the chance to see the strips on Monday as designers New Balance and sponsors Magners host an event at St Luke’s in the east end of Glasgow.

