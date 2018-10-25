Leaked Celtic team for RB Leipzig clash proven to be accurate

Celtic’s starting team for their Europa League Group B clash with RB Leipzig has been announced - and it’s the same as a team leaked and shared on social media prior to the match.
The Hoops are without several key players, with Scott Brown, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic all ruled out through injury or, in Forrest’s case, suspension.
The leaked team accurately suggested that Craig Gordon would start in goal, with a back four of Cristian Gamboa, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Kieran Tierney.
Kouassi Eboue, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham form a midfield trio with Lewis Morgan and Ryan Christie on the flanks supporting lone striker Odsonne Edouard.
