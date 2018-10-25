Leaked Celtic team for RB Leipzig clash proven to be accurate

Have your say

Celtic’s starting team for their Europa League Group B clash with RB Leipzig has been announced - and it’s the same as a team leaked and shared on social media prior to the match.

• READ MORE - Everything Celtic fans need to know about Europa League opponents RB Leipzig

Lewis Morgan and Callum McGregor (right) could both start against RB Leipzig. Picture: SNS Group

The Hoops are without several key players, with Scott Brown, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic all ruled out through injury or, in Forrest’s case, suspension.

• READ MORE - Five Celtic players set to miss RB Leipzig clash as Brendan Rodgers backs fringe stars

The leaked team accurately suggested that Craig Gordon would start in goal, with a back four of Cristian Gamboa, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Kieran Tierney.

Kouassi Eboue, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham form a midfield trio with Lewis Morgan and Ryan Christie on the flanks supporting lone striker Odsonne Edouard.

• READ MORE - Celtic’s Champions League run lands Scottish Premiership clubs £4m from UEFA