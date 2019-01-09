Latest on Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney’s injury battle

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not sure if Kieran Tierney will need surgery on the hip problem that has sidelined the 21-year-old full-back since the middle of last month

Tierney, pictured, has joined his team-mates in Dubai but has not trained. Instead he has been working with the club’s rehabilitation team with a further assessment to be made next week when it is planned he will return to training.

Asked if the defender might need surgery, Rodgers said: “I’m not sure. His injury record is very good obviously apart from when he’s had breaks and stuff. I just don’t think there’s a need to really push him through it and inject it and put him in pain every time. He just needs to take a wee breather. He’s in good hands with the medical team and we’ll see how he is next week.”

Striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been carrying a hamstring problem, is expected to resume training within the next couple of days while midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been sent for a scan after feeling his hamstring tighten during training on Tuesday.

Rodgers, however, played down the significance of the Frenchman having a scan, saying; “I’m not sure it’s serious but he just felt it tightening. I think these days everything gets scanned, so we’ll see. It may be something slight but we shall see.”