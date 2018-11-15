La Liga striker keen on Celtic switch as Turkish giants make him target

Galatasaray are keen on signing former Celtic and Manchester City forward John Guidetti - but the Swede is understood to favour a return to Glasgow, rather than Turkey, according to reports.

He netted 15 goals in 35 appearances for Celtic, before moving to Celta Vigo the following season. He now plays for Alaves and was part of the Sweden national team squad for the 2018 World Cup.

A general view of Celtic Park. Picture: SNS Group

Galatasaray currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, four points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, and are looking for attacking options following the departure of Bafetimbi Gomis to Al-Hilal.

The former Swansea striker contributed 29 goals last season and Fatih Terim’s side are desperate to add more goals to the squad.

But the 26-year-old is reportedly said to prefer a return to Celtic rather than making the move to Turkey, according to Turkish football website Webaslan.

Guidetti started his career with IF Brommapojkarna in his homeland, before moving to Manchester City in 2010.

The Citizens sent hmi back to Brommapojkarna on loan, before farming him out to Burnley, Feyenoord and Stoke before his spell in green and white.