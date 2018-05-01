Kris Commons: Can Celtic keep three strikers happy?

Kris Commons believes Brendan Rodgers faces a new headache after Celtic’s latest Old Firm demolition derby - how will he keep all three star strikers happy?

Odsonne Edouard celebrates after netting against Rangers in the Old Firm derby. Picture: John Devlin

Odsonne Edouard was the stand-out performer for Rodgers’ team as they ran riot during Sunday’s 5-0 mauling of Rangers.

He netted a brilliantly-taken first-half double before laying on number five for Callum McGregor after the break.

Yet the 20-year-old Frenchman was a surprise starter, with Leigh Griffiths expected to get the nod ahead of injured talisman Moussa Dembele.

But having seen the way £7million-rated on-loan Paris St. Germain youngster Edouard gunned down Gers, former Parkhead playmaker Commons expects him to be crying out for a regular slot next season if Rodgers takes up the Hoops option to make his Parkhead switch permanent.

And that could leave the Celtic boss scratching his head as he juggles giving his other two poachers enough game time.

“Sunday was not only a phenomenal result but a phenomenal performance,” said Commons. “The only question mark beforehand would have been the fact Edouard started up front.

“However, he was phenomenal too. His touch, movement, link-up play, desire to feed people - it was a complete performance.

“Could he lead the line for Celtic next year in Europe? He’s a young boy at 20 years old and you’d be asking a hell of a lot of him to lead the line in a European competition.

“But Dembele has done it and Leigh Griffiths has done it when Dembele hasn’t been fit.

“Now Brendan has the choice of three luxury strikers at the minute.

“If Celtic can sign him - and I know it’s a hefty price-tag at the minute, £7million - then it would give him options.

“But if they are going to adopt the lone striker up front, how are they going to keep all three of them happy?”

Commons was speaking at Sunday’s PFA Scotland awards dinner where he collected the young player of the year prize on behalf of Kieran Tierney.

The Hoops left-back claimed the honour for the third year running but Commons reckons there is still more to come from the 20-year-old.

He said: “One of the things people don’t realise is that he’s come back from two broken legs and he still goes into tackles where he could end up with another.

“I wouldn’t say he’s not intelligent but what he is is passionate. You don’t always get that from footballers as there are plenty who shy out of tackles.

“He relates to the Celtic people and to football people as he gives everything.

“And no matter what he goes through or what injuries he carries, he still plays the same way as he did when he first walked through the door at 16 or 17.

“I admire him because of his work ethic and because he always wants to improve. I keep on at him on WhatsApp about things he needs to improve on. But he knows that and Brendan knows that.

“But it’s his hunger to keep improving that will take him right to the top. I don’t ever think I’ve seen it in a young player before that is so gifted who wants to strive for greatness.”

