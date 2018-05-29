Kieran Tierney trolls Celtic team mate’s car with Still Game quote

Have your say

Kieran Tierney hilariously hammered Celtic team mate Leigh Griffiths for the new design of his car - with a line from Still Game.

Griffiths shared a picture of his Range Rover, which had a new wrap put on the exterior of the vehicle, on Instagram.

Kieran Tierney trolled Leigh Griffiths with a line from Still Game. Picture: SNS Group

Tierney joked with Griffiths about his decision, posting a popular quote from Still Game as a comment underneath the photograph.

Much to the amusement of Celtic fans, Tierney wrote: “Huv Ye heard aww that new rapper music… av heard it n a like it.”

It was a line delivered by Greg Hemphill’s character Victor McDade in the popular Scottish comedy when him and pal Jack Jarvis, portrayed by Ford Kiernan, were trying to give advice on what young people talk about.

Tierney is a known fan of the BBC sitcom, and it’s not the first time the Scotland international has used the show to take a pop at his team mates.

Griffiths' Instagram post and Tierney's response. Picture: Instagram/Leigh Griffiths9

Stuart Armstrong and the recently departed Erik Sviatchenko were the victims of Tierney’s acerbic wit last year.

