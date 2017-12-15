Kieran Tierney pokes fun at Celtic stars with Still Game reference

Kieran Tierney has poked fun at team-mates Stuart Armstrong and Erik Sviatchenko after the pair were snapped clay pigeon shooting.

The Celtic stars chose to unwind on Friday afternoon by heading down to Gleneagles for the activity, with Sviatchenko uploading a number of photos to his Instagram.

Tierney made fun of the duo on his own account, referencing a Still Game episode where Jack and Victor pretend to be millionaires and are invited to take part in the sport, where they boast of (imaginary) trips to Africa.

Tierney tagged Armstrong and Sviatchenko as he posted a meme containing the beloved Scottish sitcom characters, and Celtic supporters were quick to share the humourous image on social media.

