Kenny Dalglish’s Celtic and Scotland highlights

A look at Kenny Dalglish’s highlights with Celtic and Scotland after he was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Kenny Dalglish is to be knighted. Picture: Allsport/Getty Images

Kenny Dalglish is not just a Scottish football legend, he is simply a football legend.

From making his debut as a substitute for Celtic in a League Cup victory at Hamilton Academical on 25 September 1968, King Kenny left an indelible mark on the football world, both as player and manager.

It was in Scotland where he built a name for himself, his incredible performances with Celtic earning him a move to Liverpool, while for the national team, no player has played more.

He made many memories with both Celtic and Scotland:

• Dalglish calls signing for Celtic as a 15-year-old as his “happiest memory”.

• On 4 May 1967 he signed semi-professionally, the same month the Lisbon Lions won the European Cup.

• His first goal for Celtic came from the penalty spot against Rangers in a 2-0 win in the League Cup on 14 August 1971.

• Scottish football saw how special a talent Dalglish was when he netted a memorable hat-trick against Dundee in October 1971. He would do the same three years later, by then he was recognised as Celtic’s best player.

• He was handed his Scotland debut in November 1971, coming off the bench in a 1-0 Euro 1972 qualifier win over Belgium at Pittodrie.

• Just over a year later Dalglish scored his first Scotland goal against Denmark in a 1974 World Cup qualifier.

• Dalglish netted 41 in the 1972/1973 season as Celtic made it eight leagues win a row.

• The decisive goal to clinch nine in a row was netted by Dalglish at Falkirk’s Brockville in 1974.

• That summer Dalglish would play every game for Scotland at the World Cup in West Germany. The team were eliminated at the group stage despite being the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

• The last Old Firm fixture Dalglish would appear in was the 1977 Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Celtic won 1-0.

• In June that year Dalglish would score against England in a 2-1 British Home Championship win Wembley. A year previously he scored the winning goal at Hampden Park against England.

• In Mendoza during the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Dalglish netted in Scotland’s famous 3-2 win over the Netherlands, firing high into the net.

• Four years later he scored his second World Cup goal as Scotland defeated New Zealand 5-2 in Spain ‘82.

• Goal number 30 for Scotland came on 14 November 1984 in a World Cup qualifier, helping Scotland to a 3–1 win over Spain at Hampden. It would be his last.

• Dalglish’s 102 and final cap arrived in a 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg on 12 November 1986 at Hampden Park.

• Dalglish returned to Celtic in 1999 as the club’s director of football.

• He was appointed Celtic manager in 2000 and led the side to victory in the Scottish League Cup final, a 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

• In 2002 Dalglish was voted into Celtic’s greatest ever team by fans.

• Two years later he was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

