Jose Mourinho: Celtic gave me the most stressful game of my career

Jose Mourinho has revealed the most tension-packed game of his entire career was the 2003 UEFA Cup Final against Celtic.

The former Manchester United boss led Porto to his first European triumph 16 years ago against the Hoops in Seville.

Bobo Balde is sent off during the 2003 Uefa Cup final. Picture: Getty

Since then, he’s went on to win two Champions League trophies, eight league titles with four different clubs and numerous trophies, including the Europa League with United.

But he has maintained he’s never felt as nervous as he did when he led Porto to that triumph against Martin O’Neill’s side.

Mourinho said: “That Final against Celtic was not the biggest win, it was not the greatest joy, but in terms of intensity it was my biggest ever game.

“The game ended and I thought ‘the game is over and I am dead.’

“It’s still the most tense game in my career.

“I’ve played three European finals since, two in the Champions League. I’ve won a lot of titles, been involved in so many incredible games.

“But in terms of living with tension, intensity, with emotion raised to the limit, that game against Celtic beat them all.”