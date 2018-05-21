James McClean keeps ‘fingers crossed’ over dream move to Celtic

Have your say

James McClean insists he hasn’t given up hope of securing a move to his boyhood heroes Celtic.

James McClean poses for pictures with fans during Scott Brown's testimonial match at Celtic Park. Picture: PA

The Republic of Ireland international played against the Parkhead side during Scott Brown’s testimonial on Sunday.

Celtic have previously been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, though it’s never progressed past newspaper talk.

McClean has 12 months left on his contract with West Bromich Albion and says he would love to make the move to Glasgow’s East End before he retires.

He told Celtic TV: “That’s always been the dream.

“Unfortunately that’s not up to me. If it was up to me it would have happened a long time ago.

“Who knows? Fingers crossed. Maybe one day.”

