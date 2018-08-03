James Forrest ‘satisfied’ with European football and trophies at Celtic

James Forrest says Champions League football and winning trophies at Celtic keeps him more than satisfied plying his trade in Scotland.

The 27-year-old winger came through the youth system at Parkhead to become a mainstay in a side which has won back-to-back domestic trebles and who host newly-promoted Livingston on Saturday as they begin their search for an eighth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title.

James Forrest isn't taking trophies and European football with Celtic for granted. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Celtic agree ‘biggest ever’ sponsorship deal with Dafabet

• READ MORE - Five things we learned from Rosenborg 0 - 0 Celtic

Brendan Rodgers’ side also look forward to the visit of AEK Athens in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifier next Wednesday night where they will continue their quest to make the group stages for the third year running.

Forrest is in the final year of his contract but more than happy to extend his time at the Glasgow club.

When asked if he had ever hankered for a chance to move to England, the holy grail for so many players, he said: “When you come through at Celtic and you are playing in the Champions League, the European nights here and you are winning trophies, you don’t want to take it for granted.

“The last couple of years have been unbelievable for the fans and the club and I would love to continue that.

“The club is massive and I definitely want to stay here as long as I can.

“When I spoke to him (Rodgers) it was positive from him. I would love to get it done pretty quick and just focus on playing.

“I have been here since I was a wee boy, made my debut at 18 and I have had so many big games and great moments for this club.

“So I just want to keep working hard and hopefully there is more of that to come in the years to come.”

The Scotland international is confident that Celtic can cope with the expectations of making it eight in a row.

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers can offer no clarity on Celtic signing targets

• READ MORE - Celtic ease past Rosenborg but AEK will pose tougher test

“The expectation is always high at Celtic and you are expected to win every game,” he said.

“We have a big squad, a lot of good players, international players and we have coped with it before and we are confident that we can continue to cope with it.

“It was tough last year and the teams around us are strengthening so we need to make sure we are at it in every game because we know it is going to be tough.”