James Forrest could make miraculous recovery in time for crunch Celtic clash

James Forrest’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared and the Celtic star could be back in action as early as next week’s Europa League encounter with Valencia.

Injury: Winger James Forrest. Picture: SNS Group

Forrest was forced off during his side’s 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday after scoring the opening goal.

It was initially the injury could be serious with assistant manager Chris Davies admitting that the club were ready for him to be out “for a while” when he spoke to the media on Monday.

However, according to the Scottish Sun, scans have revealed that the injury is not as severe as they thought.

Forrest will now undergo treatment with the hope of him being able to return in time for next Thursday’s clash with Valencia at Celtic Park.