‘It stinks’ - Chris Sutton blasts Brendan Rodgers over timing of Celtic exit

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has hit out at Brendan Rodgers as the Parkhead boss nears a move to Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman has been given permission by Celtic to speak to the Premier League side after he made it clear he was interested in what the Foxes had to stay.

The club cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Hearts.

It has been reported that Neil Lennon, who has been installed among the favourites to be in charge next season, will be return to Celtic Park in an interim capacity as the league leaders chase a treble treble. They face Hibs at the weekend in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

Sutton blasted Rodgers for the timing of his request to open talks with Leicester.

“Quite frankly it stinks,” he told BT Sport. T”he timing of it stinks and he’s going to a club who are playing for absolutely nothing, they are not going to get relegated, not going to get into Europe.

“I am really disappointed and I think there’s a lot of Celtic fans out there as well who will feel let down. This was the job which Brendan said was his dream job. Why is he going now to a club who have nothing to play for?

“It looks like Neil Lennon will get the opportunity and I wish him well.

“In terms of how Brendan has left the club, I think he has left the club in a tough situation. Short-term loans, losing the centre-back pairing and the right-back in the summer, there is a big overhaul which needs doing.

“But at the moment it is about the here and now. Domestically, Brendan, clean sweep been absolutely fantastic. Europe has been too tough for Brendan as it has been for a lot of Celtic managers.

“It has been very negative of late, there has been a breakdown in the relationship with Peter Lawell. Brendan threw him under the bus earlier in the season and from that moment you are thinking ‘this isn’t going to last’.

“Bottom line, the timing of this absolutely stinks. Brendan ROdgers is a top coach and I certainly wish him well, but come on Brendan, the timing, it’s poor.”

