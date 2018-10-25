Is this the Celtic team that will start against RB Leipzig?

Have your say

Celtic’s starting team for their Europa League Group B clash with RB Leipzig has apparently been leaked on social media, with fans sharing the line-up.

Lewis Morgan and Callum McGregor (right) could both start against RB Leipzig. Picture: SNS Group

The Hoops are without several key players, with Scott Brown, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic all ruled out through injury or, in Forrest’s case, suspension.

Manager Brendan Rodgers also looks set to be without Filip Benkovic and Mikael Lustig, forcing a reshuffle in defence.

The leaked team suggests Craig Gordon will start in goal, with a back four of Cristian Gamboa, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Kieran Tierney.

Kouassi Eboue, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham are expected to form a midfield trio with Lewis Morgan and Ryan Christie on the flanks supporting lone striker Odsonne Edouard.

