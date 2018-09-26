Is this leaked team how Celtic will line up against St Johnstone?

Celtic are on Betfred Cup duty in Perth tonight as they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park - and a starting line-up for the Hoops has already been leaked.

Many fans might have expected Brendan Rodgers to make a number of changes after the 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock at the weekend, and the Northern Irishman has reportedly made five changes to his team.

Has Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up been revealed? Picture: SNS Group

Jack Hendry, Mikey Johnston, Youssouf Mulumbu, Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie are the players to drop out with Kristoffer Ajer, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard brought in.

Ajer returns from a virus that kept him out of the game at Rugby Park while Ntcham returns from suspension, but Filip Benkovic remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.

The personnel listed suggests that Rodgers may send his team out in a 4-4-2 formation, possibly a double 6 with Brown and Ntcham sitting in front of the back four.

Celtic are expected to line up with Craig Gordon in goal; a back four of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Ajer and Kieran Tierney; a midfield four of Forrest, Brown, Ntcham and McGregor and Edouard partnering Leigh Griffiths in attack.

The seven substitutes will likely be taken from Scott Bain, Hendry, Cristian Gamboa, Emilio Izaguirre, Mulumbu, Sinclair, Christie, Johnston, Lewis Morgan, Jonny Hayes, Tom Rogic.