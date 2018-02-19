In pictures: Famous Celtic European victories

Over the years Celtic have created some special moments for fans with victories over top teams in Europe, with none more famous than their European Cup win over Inter Milan in Lisbon in 1967.

With scalps including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax, Celtic have enjoyed more than their fair share of celebrations on the European stage. Here is a gallery of some of the Bhoys’ most famous victories in Europe.

5. Liverpool 0-2 Celtic - 20 March 2003, Anfield, Liverpool

Matches between Scottish and English teams have always been intense affairs and this one was no different, with both teams having drawn in the first leg at Parkhead, Liverpool stepped out onto the Anfield turf as favourites to progress.

However, Martin O’Neill’s men clearly weren’t interested in the footnotes as they went on to secure a famous victory with Alan Thompson and John Hartson smashing home a goal a piece to silence the Kop and send Celtic into the semi-finals of the UEFA cup.

4. Celtic 1 - 0 Manchester United - 21 November 2006, Parkhead, Glasgow

Japanese star Shunsuke Nakamura cemented himself as one of the club’s greats with a free-kick that will live long in Celtic fans’ memories. During a tense match, the dead ball expert curled a powerful 30-yard strike past Edwin Van der Sar for Celtic to take the lead before cult hero Artur Boruc saved a late penalty from Louis Saha to keep all three points at Parkhead.

3. Boavista 0 - 1 Celtic - 24 April 2003, Estádio do Bessa, Portugal

For any football fan matches don’t come more frustrating than ones like this, with the game at 75 minutes looking likely to finish in stalemate, but ask any Celtic fan where they were when Henrik Larsson finally broke the deadlock on that night in Portugal and they’ll be able to tell you with vivid detail. The narrow 1-0 victory was enough to see Celtic into a European final, their first in over 30 years, and paved the road to Seville.

2. Celtic 2 - 1 Barcelona - 7 November 2012, Parkhead, Glasgow

A shock result on the night saw Neil Lennon’s Celtic team beat Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona, with goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt putting the Catalan giants to the sword, even a late Messi goal couldn’t stop mass celebrations among the Celtic fans.

1. Celtic 2 -1 Inter Milan - 25 May 1967, Lisbon Portugal

Perhaps Celtic’s greatest ever team took to the field against Italian giants Internazionale in 1967 and achieved immortality by becoming the first British team to win the European Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 on the day - a result made all the more remarkable by the fact that all of Celtic’s players were born within 30 miles of Parkhead.