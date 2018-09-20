How could Celtic line up against Rosenborg?

Celtic will likely be without Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer, resulting in a reshuffle in the backline for the visit of Trondheim’s Rosenborg in tonight’s Europa League group clash.

Jack Hendry is likely to return to the matchday squad but only as far as the bench with Filip Benkovic likely to partner Dedryck Boyata in the centre of defence.

Brendan Rodgers hinted before the game that he doesn’t feel Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard can combine in a front two, so the Frenchman is liklely to lead the line by himself.

The Celtic manager’s very public backing of Scott Sinclair suggests that the former Aston Villa winger could be in for a starting berth.

Likely Celtic starting line-up: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Edouard.