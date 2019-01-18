How could Celtic line up against Airdrie in the Scottish Cup?
With new players in at Celtic Park, how could the Hoops line up against Airdrieonians on Saturday?
Vakoun Issouf Bayo won't play, while Celtic still have some injury worries to contend with.
1. Scott Bain
Back-up 'keeper could be given a chance in goal against Airdrie
2. Anthony Ralston
The young right-back has recently come back into the first-team and could continue in place of Mikael Lustig
3. Kristoffer Ajer
The imposing centre-back could start against the League One side in place of Dedryck Boyata
4. Jozo Simunovic
The Croatian defender could partner Ajer in central defence if Filip Benkovic is rested
