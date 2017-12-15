How Celtic have performed in their last five games

A look at how the Celtic Park side have fared in their last five matches across all competitions.

Dedryck Boyata in action for Celtic during the 3-1 victory over Hamilton Accies. Picture: SNS

Motherwell 1 - 1 Celtic; Wed 29 Nov

Three days after the Betfred Cup final, Celtic were once again thankful for a debatable penalty as they managed to rescue a point from their trip to Motherwell and keep the unbeaten streak alive. On this occasion it was Callum McGregor winning the spot-kick from Andy Rose with just a couple of minutes remaining at Fir Park. Scott Sinclair, the man at the centre of the previous Sunday’s controversy, stepped up to level the scores, cancelling out an earlier own goal by Mikael Lustig. Over the piece it was certainly a deserved point, with Celtic the superior side on the day, but that wasn’t much consolation for the home side.

Celtic 5 - 1 Motherwell; Sat 2 Dec

Absolutely no doubts about the merit of this one. Celtic steamrolled a beleaguered Motherwell outfit who looked more than a little jaded from having to face the champions in three successive fixtures. Odsonne Edouard, signed from PSG on loan in August, came in from the cold to bag a hat-trick for Brendan Rodgers’ men. There was also an impressive cameo from James Forrest, who came off the bench to find the back of the net twice. The visitors had briefly threatened to make a game of it when Elliott Frear turned in Richard Tait’s cross from close range, cutting the lead to 2-1 before the hosts opened the floodgates.

Celtic 0 - 1 Anderlecht; Tue 5 Dec

Celtic’s Champions League campaign ended on a disappointing, yet successful, finale as they lost by a single goal to Belgian side Anderlecht. Having defeated their opponents 3-0 in Brussels earlier in the campaign, with neither side able to pick up a single point against either PSG or Bayern Munich, it meant Rodgers’ men advanced to the Europa League regardless, but the lacklustre performance has certainly dented hopes of going far in the second tier tournament when it restarts after the new year. A Jozo Simunovic own goal midway through the second period was the game’s only goal.

Hibs 2 - 2 Celtic; Sun 10 Dec

A slow burner of a match, Celtic seemed to have it in the palm of their hand after moving up a gear after the break and scoring twice through Scott Sinclair. The away side threatened to blow the contest wide open with Sinclair having another goal disallowed for offside and the league leaders looking threatening on every single attack. Then, almost in the blinking of an eye, the game was level. The defence went to sleep on two occasions as first Efe Ambrose was allowed to score from a corner, then Oli Shaw tied it up three minutes later. The same youngster would go incredibly close to stopping the unbeaten domestic run at 67 matches, only for Mikael Lustig to deny him with a last-ditch block. Both Dedryck Boyata and Sinclair also passed up late chances.

Celtic 3 - 1 Hamilton; Wed 13 Dec

Not quite the comprehensive hammering many were hoping for after the previous two results, but a comfortable victory nonetheless, and one they should have won by a greater margin. The team did look a little jaded towards the end with so many matches in such a short space of time, but by that point the contest was already in hand with Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair all finding the back of the net during the first half. Danny Redmond netted an earlier equaliser for Accies.

