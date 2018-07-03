Hibs braced for new Celtic bid for John McGinn

Hibs are bracing themselves for further bids for Scotland midfielder John McGinn after knocking back a £1.5 million offer from Celtic.

McGinn is entering the final year of his Easter Road contract and has already been the subject of failed approaches by Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Derby County and Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old and may make moves of their own now Celtic have made known their desire to sign the former St Mirren man. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken previously about his admiration for McGinn and Hibs will fully expect Celtic, where the player’s grandfather Jack was once chairman, to come back with an improved offer.

Rodgers, speaking from the club’s tour base in Austria last night, refused to discuss specific targets but admitted that work is ongoing to bring players in.

He said: “There is a lot of speculation around players but I will only talk when they are signed and done. The club are trying to do that.”

It heralds an anxious time for Hibs supporters, with McGinn’s fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch having signed for English League One side Sunderland.

Celtic, meanwhile, ended their tour to Austria with a 1-0 win over Sparta Prague, Moussa Dembele scoring.