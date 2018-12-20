'Here for 13 in a row' - fans react to new Celtic deal for Callum McGregor

Have your say

Celtic fans have been given an early Christmas present with the announcement that midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new deal until 2023.

READ MORE: Callum McGregor signs new Celtic deal keeping him at club until 2023



@OwenJamesBrown: "One of best players in the league. Positionally versatile, smart, space finding, technically accomplished midfielder. Dropped back, in Brown’s absence, to play a quarter back 6 role lately and improved Celtic’s ball progression while also being effective on other side of ball."

@Barrybhoy671: "Well deserved Callum, You give your all for that crest on that strip."

@_glasgowceltic: "Merry Christmas."

@Kev_Ro67: "East end Iniesta."

@cozzamcl_67: "Callum McGregor is without a doubt our best player."

@o_luaois: "Great news about Callum McGregor. Always thought he was important to Celtic. A very influential player. Will become a #CelticFC legend."

@MickeyDon7: "Off to Oz and Callum McGregor signs a new deal - Could this day get any better?!"

@LiamG__: "Callum McGregor signing a 5 year deal has actually made my Christmas. Happy Holidays."

@adamrabbitts: "Callum Mcgregor signs a new deal. That'll put his price up for when #saintsfc buy him in the summer."

@scottsjks: "Callum Mcgregor here for 13 in a row."

@pmclaughlin_67: "Another lovely bit o business @CelticFC- HOHOHO."

@KevRussell25: "71% of the earth is covered by water. The rest is covered by Callum McGregor! #CalMac2023"

@ETimsNet: "All hail the Scottish Xavi."

@FM2308: "Great news. If ever there was an unsung hero then it's CalMac. Maybe it suits him for it to be that way..."

@danieleionta: "Brilliant business, well done @CelticFC incredible talent to have at the club. Now go and get Boyata signed up."

@Dm11111111: "Been the best player last couple of years, so consistent."

@paulbhoy1888: "Andrea Pirlo has a calendar of Mcgregor on his wall the wee mans tht good."

@DanTheManMax: "Boom, keeping the academy players left right and centre here, lovely bit of business, CalMac is here to stay."

@Pedro29382540: "Congratulations to both Callum and Celtic. It looks like we have the balance right just now. Rewarding our top performers who love the club with good contracts, and if anyone else wants to go, they go on our terms for a decent fee."