Henrik Larsson only had one answer when asked about his favourite stadium

The 2018 World Cup has brought us plenty of surprises and unexpected moments so far and will likely continue to do so until the showpiece final in 13 days’ time at the Luzhniki Stadium.

However, some things haven’t shocked anyone, as journalist Jacqui Oatley found out when she asked Henrik Larsson a simple question - about the best stadium he had ever played in.

Larsson spent seven seasons at Celtic, scoring 242 goals in 313 appearances - and it could have been more had he not suffered a broken leg in the 1999/00 season.

He also spent time with Barcelona, Manchester United, Feyenoord and Helsingborgs and made more than 100 international appearances.

The Swede, who has been part of ITV’s coverage of the tournament, played in stadiums such as the Camp Nou, Anfield, the Juventus Stadium, Old Trafford, Estádio José Alvalade, Ullevi and Wembley during his playing career.

But the 46-year-old only had one answer for Oatley - “Celtic Park”.

Oatley posted a video of Larsson’s response, adding the hashtag #AskADaftQuestionJac in reference to Larsson’s response.

