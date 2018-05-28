Henrik Larsson admits he finds Celtic fans’ adulation ‘embarrassing’

Henrik Larsson has revealed he finds the adulation shown to him by Celtic fans embarrassing.

The Hoops legend returned to Celtic Park in a playing capacity earlier this month where he took part in Scott Brown’s testimonial match, and was treated to a hero’s welcome.

Henrik Larsson in action for Celtic at Scott Brown's testimonial. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to the Celtic View, Larsson admitted the appreciation was “tremendous, [but] a little bit embarrassing too”.

The Swede, who scored 242 goals in 313 appearances for Celtic, added: “It’s a great feeling. I’m very grateful for it and that I still have that bond with the fans.

“It always brings back happy memories whenever I’m here. I’ve always said that my seven years here were fantastic times together with the club.

“It always feel like I’m coming back home. Every time I get the opportunity and the privilege to come here is fantastic.”

• READ MORE - Henrik Larsson to return to Celtic Park for Scott Brown’s testimonial

Hailing Celtic skipper Brown afterh is testimonial, Larsson paid tribute to the double-treble winning captain.

“Nobody’s done what Scott has achieved as a captain in winning a double treble, and he will forever be there as the first one to do it,” Larsson said.

“And this testimonial is well-deserved because he means a lot to the club.”

Larsson, who had spells managing BoIS, Falkenberg and Helsinborg after hanging up his boots as a player, was in the crowd to see Celtic seal the historic double treble with a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Hampden Park.

The former Barcelona and Manchester United forward admitted it was much easier watching the game unfold from the stands.

• READ MORE- Henrik Larsson reveals reason for turning down Celtic manager’s job

He continued: “I could enjoy it because I knew how important the cup final was. I don’t feel as nervous now as everyone that is involved in it at the club, because it’s one thing having the chance to do it and doing it.

“They’ve done it now and they should be immensely proud. Starting off this season and having done it the year before - and to still have the determination and the willpower to go through it all again - is fantastic.

“A treble is difficult enough – we did it back in 2001 – and then to do it twice is unbelievable. I take my hat off to everybody involved with the team – it’s fantastic,” he added.