Celtic fans took aim at the recently departed Brendan Rodgers with a banner branding him a “fraud” but Hearts supporters also got in on the act, mocking the travelling support with a banner of their own.

The message simply read “Brendan Rodgers is here for 10 in a row”, mocking Celtic fans over the song they regularly sang during the Northern Irishman’s tenure.

Hearts fans poke fun at the Celtic support. Picture: SNS Group

Before the match, the travelling support in the Roseburn Stand had aired their displeasure at the nature of Rodgers’ departure. Many felt he should have stayed until the summer before leaving the club.

The banner read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.”