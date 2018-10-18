Hearts sell nearly 20,000 tickets for Celtic semi-final before general sale

Hearts have sold more than 18,000 tickets for their Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

Hearts fans have bought nearly 20,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup semi-final with Celtic. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

Tickets have only been on sale to season ticket holders who have been able to purchase a maximum of two briefs.

The club’s remaining allocation of 30,000 goes on general sale on today (Thursday, 18 October) at 9am with fans able to buy up to four tickets.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Hampden Park on Sunday, 28 October at 7.45pm but pressure from Hearts and other stakeholders saw the game moved to BT Murrayfield with a more accommodating 1.30pm kick-off.

Hearts said on the official website: “The club pushed hard to have the original arrangements for the game changed, to allow as many as possible to be at our first semi-final for 5 years and make it a truly special occasion for Jambos of all ages. In order to support this and encourage groups of families and friends to enjoy the game together we are now able to offer 4 tickets per account in the general sale”.

Supporters of the Tynecastle side will be housed in the East, West and South Stands.

Celtic fans have criticised Hearts for the way they have sold the tickets. They fear that the Gorgie side won’t sell their full allocation meaning empty seats which could be filled by Celtic fans.

However, if Hearts were to sell their tickets in a way that they could return any unsold briefs to the SPFL for Celtic to offer to their fans, they would have not made some of the best seats in the ground available to their most loyal fans due to segregation issue.

