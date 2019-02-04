Goal and assist as ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele finds his form

Moussa Dembele is starting to live up to his £20 million price tag as the former Celtic striker bagged a goal and an assist in Lyon’s 2-1 win over PSG.
It was the first league defeat the Ligue 1 leaders have suffered all season as Dembele turned in a man-of-the-match showing.
The 22-year-old netted the equaliser after Angel Di Maria opened the scoring for PSG.
He then won the penalty which Nabil Fekir tucked away for an early second-half winner.
It highlights a terrific turnaround for Dembele who was defended by head coach Bruno Genesio early last month after he was criticised for his poor form.
He’s since repaid the faith shown in him by notching four goals in his last five games in all competitions. That matched his total across the previous four months.