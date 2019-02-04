Goal and assist as ex-Celtic star Moussa Dembele finds his form

Have your say

Moussa Dembele is starting to live up to his £20 million price tag as the former Celtic striker bagged a goal and an assist in Lyon’s 2-1 win over PSG.

READ MORE - Fans react on Twitter after Andrew Dallas awards four Rangers penalties

It was the first league defeat the Ligue 1 leaders have suffered all season as Dembele turned in a man-of-the-match showing.

The 22-year-old netted the equaliser after Angel Di Maria opened the scoring for PSG.

He then won the penalty which Nabil Fekir tucked away for an early second-half winner.

It highlights a terrific turnaround for Dembele who was defended by head coach Bruno Genesio early last month after he was criticised for his poor form.

Moussa Dembele heads Lyon level in their 2-1 victory over PSG. Picture: AFP/Getty

He’s since repaid the faith shown in him by notching four goals in his last five games in all competitions. That matched his total across the previous four months.