‘Frustrated’ Leigh Griffiths refusing to ‘take the huff’ at Celtic

Leigh Griffiths stressed the need to stay positive as he continues his bid to establish himself as Celtic’s number one striker.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has alternated the 27-year-old with Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard in the spearhead role this season.

While Dembele has been left on the bench for the two games following the winter break with Rodgers admitting the 21-year-old French striker has been affected by transfer speculation, Griffiths recovered from an ankle knock to take his place on the bench against Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

The Scotland striker sparked the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders into life after coming on as an interval substitute with the Hoops trailing to a Conor Sammon penalty, scoring the winner with his 11th Hoops goal of the season after Scott Sinclair had levelled from the spot.

Griffiths said: “Of course it is frustrating not playing but I can understand the gaffer’s tactics, to go with the same team as Saturday, they played really well (against Brechin) so I have no complaints about that.

“I bided my time on the sideline and got that call to come on at half-time to try to change the game and I done that.

“We have three strikers vying for one place and ultimately two are going to be frustrated. But the second half me and Odsonne linked up well, tried to make the difference and we got the win, that is the most important thing.

“You can’t take the huff when you’re not playing. You have to bide your time. I have said it time and again, that when I do get my chance I try to take it.”

