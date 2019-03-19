French football magazine names four Scots in its top 50 managers of all time

Respected French publication FranceFootball has ranked its top 50 managers of all time - with four Scots in the top 50 and two in the top 10.
The list is understood to have taken into consideration the number of trophies won, a manager’s influence on the game, their personality and their influence on future managers.
Former Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands coach Rinus Michels comes out on top, recognised for his four Dutch league titles, three Dutch cups and one European Cup with the Amsterdam side while he won the European Championship with the national team and led Barcelona to one league title, one Copa del Rey and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup trophy - all in the 1970s.
In at number 2 is former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson - three Scottish league titles, 13 English league titles, four scottish Cups, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Cup Winners’ Cups, two European Super Cups, and five League Cups.
Arrigo Sacchi completes the top 3 thanks to his haul of silverware with AC Milan, including two European Cups, two European Supercups, two Intercontintental Cups, one Supercoppa Italiana and one Serie A title.
The rest of the top 10 comprises Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, Valeri Lobanovski, Carlo Ancelotti, Helenio Herrera, Ernst Happel and former Liverpool boss Bill Shankly at number ten.
Shankly, who led the Reds to four league titles, two FA Cups and one UEFA Cup is one place ahead of fellow Scot Sir Matt Busby.
Busby was the first English manager to win a European Cup (1967/68) and led Manchester United to five league titles and two FA Cups.
The fourth Scot in the list is legendary Celtic boss Jock Stein at number 34. The former centre-back had already won the Scottish Cup with Dunfermline and the Summer Cup with Hibs before joining the Hoops. Along with ten league titles, eight Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups, Stein’s finest moment was winning the European Cup with Celtic’s Lisbon Lions team in 1967.
His placement of 34 ranks him above the likes of Rafael Benitez, Bobby Robson, Frank Rijkaard, Otto Rehhagel and Antonio Conte and just behind Diego Simeone, Arsene Wenger and Vicente del Bosque.
Other managers who have been, or are currently, employed in Britain include Jose Mourinho (Number 13), Brian Clough (15), Louis van Gaal (18), Fabio Capello (21), Herbert Champman (24), Bob Paisley (26), Jurgen Klopp (27), Guus Hiddink (29), Vic Buckingham (36) and Marcelo Bielsa (48).
Full list
1. Rinus Michels
2. Alex Ferguson
3. Arrigo Sacchi
4. Johan Cruyff
5. Pep Guardiola
6. Valeri Lobanovski
7. Helenio Herrera
8. Carlo Ancelotti
9. Ernst Happel
10. Bill Shankly
11. Matt Busby
12. Giovanni Trapattoni
13. Jose Mourinho
14. Miguel Munoz
15. Brian Clough
16. Marcello Lippi
17. Nerero Rocco
18. Louis van Gaal
19. Ottmar Hitzfeld
20. Bela Guttmann
21. Fabio Capello
22. Zinedine Zidane
23. Viktor Maslov
24. Herbert Chapman
25. Jupp Heynckes
26. Bob Paisley
27. Jurgen Klopp
28. Albert Batteux
29. Guus Hiddink
30. Udo Lattek
31. Diego Simeone
32. Arsene Wenger
33. Vicente Del Bosque
34. Jock Stein
35. Tele Santana
36. Vic Buckingham
37. Rafa Benitez
38. Hennes Weisweiler
39. Bobby Robson
40. Dettmar Cramer
41. Mircea Lucescu
42. Tomislav Ivic
43. Stefan Kovacs
44. Luis Aragones
45. Frank Rijkaard
46. Otto Rehhagel
47. Raymond Goethals
48. Marcelo Bielsa
49. Antonio Conte
50. Jean-Claude Suaudeau