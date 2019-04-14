Frank McAvennie: Kieran Tierney will stay at Celtic for 10 in a row

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie believes the prospect of being part of history will keep Kieran Tierney at Parkhead for at least another two years.

McAvennie, pictured, is convinced that, with an eighth successive championship all but nailed on, the prospect of establishing a Scottish record by winning ten in a row will see Tierney stay until at least 2021.

“You listen to KT and he’s a big Celtic fan, so doing ten is the be-all and end-all for him,” he said. “I’d love to see Kieran stay for ten but , if a big offer comes in, he’s a wonderful player and deserves to play in the best league in the world.

“He’ll be looking at other players on massive money but he’s only young and he’ll get that money in a couple of years. I was 25 when I went down [to West Ham] so I was savvy enough. Tierney will be a wonderful player – he’s going to be one of the best.”

Although he comes from a family steeped in Celtic folklore, McAvennie accepts a move away is inevitable. “The boy’s head will be turned because he will look at Andy Robertson, another Scottish left-back, in a Champions League final and it’s a toss-up between them who is better,” he said.

“If Tierney goes down to England he will improve because he’d playing every week against the best players. I think he could go to Manchester United.

“I think Tierney’s better than Luke Shaw now. And in two years’ time…”

