Former Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly turns politician

Former Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly has turned to politics.

The 32-year-old left Celtic last season after two years in Glasgow to sign for Belgian side Mouscron.

He became a regular back in Belgium before falling out of favour and has not featured this season.

While still contracted to Mouscron, Bailly has joined the centre-right party Mouvement Reformateur and is on the list of candidates standing for election to the Mouscron city council next month.

Bailly made five appearances for Celtic during his two seaons at the club.