Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reveals his Celtic dream

Gabriel Agbonlahor scored for Celtic at the weekend and if his wish comes true it will be the first of many for Brendan Rodgers' men.

The 31-year-old pulled on the Celtic top for Stiliyan Petrov and James Milner's Match for Cancer at Celtic Park over the weekend. He netted in the 3-3 draw.

Gabriel Agbonlahor wants a move to Celtic.

Agbonlahor left Aston Villa this summer after a 13 year stay at the Birmingham club. He played for the club nearly 400 times, scoring more than 80 goals.

Now he is keen to continue his career in the east end of Glasgow and fulfill a dream of playing for Celtic.

He said: “When the Celtic fans start singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ it has always given me goosebumps just watching it on TV — so it would be something else to actually play in it.

“I think every player, if they had the chance to play for Celtic, would take it. Can you imagine playing in front of 60,000 people inside this place? I told one of the lads I’d get sent off in the first minute due to the adrenaline and sheer excitement!

“From growing up watching Old Firm games I would have followed Celtic — I was at Aston Villa with Stiliyan Petrov, Martin O’Neill and Chris Sutton and they’re all massive Celtic supporters.

“It’s a massive club and even just to come here and play in a charity match is an honour.

“I’ll try and speak to Brendan Rodgers and we’ll see what happens!”

Celtic currently only have two first-team strikers following the departure of Moussa Dembele to Celtic. Both Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths have had their injury troubles.

Agbonlahor is a free agent and is "considering" his options.

He said: “I want to do what is best for me and my family. I have young kids and for me to move to another place and another country is a big decision for me.

“I definitely want to play on, though, and I wouldn’t rule anything out — if an opportunity comes for me to play in Scotland and the move is right for me and my family then I would take it.

“I’m raring to go. I’m fit and have kept myself ticking over."

