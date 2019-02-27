Five things Neil Lennon needs to do at Celtic

Neil Lennon has been appointed Celtic manager until the end of the season. The 47-year-old is back for his second stint in charge following Brendan Rodgers’ sudden departure to Leicester.

Here’s a look at what the Northern Irishman has to deal with at Parkhead...

Neil Lennon is unveiled as Interim Celtic Manager. Picture: SNS Group

Don’t blow it

Celtic have a healthy lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they close in on an eighth consecutive title. Lennon says he is his own man with his own methods but all the Hoops need is gently guiding over the finishing line. To blow the title now would be devastating, especially with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Rangers.

Make it a treble

Lennon has the chance to guide Celtic to a third consecutive treble. Not only are they on course for the league title, but the Betfred Cup is already in the bag and they have a William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibs, whom Lennon left in January, to come at Easter Road on Saturday. While failure to win against Hearts this evening may not have a huge impact on the title race, the wrong result on Saturday night could have serious ramifications, as well as ending the third treble dreams.

Keep cool

Lennon says he has mellowed since his last stint at Parkhead, as his managerial career has been peppered with touchline bust-ups, be it with opposition supporters or members of the coaching staff in the opposite dug-out. He had a handful of high-profile incidents as Hibs head coach, most notably a touchline bust-up with Jim Duffy and half the Morton team, to say nothing of the events of Hibs’ last trip to Tynecastle.

The next Old Firm derby will be a test of this new-found calm.

Keep fans onside

Many Celtic fans were angry at Rodgers’ decision to leave at such a crucial time in the season. Lennon is already winning the PR battle after insisting the club comes first at his opening press conference.

A popular figure at Parkhead, the former Hoops captain will certainly have the backing of the supporters - but will have to be aware that expectations have changed since his previous time in charge.

Hold onto stars

If Lennon is looking beyond the season he must ensure Celtic hold onto their emerging talent. Predictably, Kieran Tierney has already been touted to follow Rodgers to Leicester in the summer.

However loanees Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke, Filip Benkovic and Jeremy Toljan will return to their parent clubs, and Dedryck Boyata is out of contract and will almost certainly move on.

Fringe players such as Cristian Gamboa and Marvin Compper will need to be moved on, so some squad refurbishment is required - whether or not Lennon is in position to do this remains to be seen.