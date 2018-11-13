Fans hit with three-year ban over disorder at Sunderland-Celtic match

Two football fans have been hit with three-year bans from all matches after disorder ahead of a pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Celtic.

Ryan Quinn, 33, and Niall Allan, 30, were both involved in incidents prior to the match at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in July last year, according to Northumbria Police.

At the city’s Magistrates’ Court, the pair were found to have incited Celtic fans.

A total of 26 people have now been subjected to football banning orders following violent flashpoints on the day of the match.

The duo are unable to attend any regulated football fixture in the UK - including all four leagues and the National League - until 2021.

Quinn and Allan are also unable to travel abroad to watch international matches - including friendlies or tournaments such as Euro 2020.

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Sarah Pit described the pair’s behaviour as “totally unacceptable”, adding that it “would not be tolerated”.

Officers said a large number of Sunderland fans had confronted Celtic supporters outside a pub on Roker Avenue and the Deaf Centre in North Bridge.

Celtic won the match, dubbed the Dafabet Cup - by five goals to nil.