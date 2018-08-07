Ex-Rangers star told that Celtic will sign Patrick Roberts

Have your say

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae claims he’s been told by “someone within football” that Patrick Roberts will be re-joining Celtic this summer.

Patrick Roberts, right, has been linked with a move back to Celtic. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Manchester City winger enjoyed two-and-a-half years at Celtic Park across two different loan spells.

He was rumoured to be heading to Leicester City this summer as part of the deal for Riyad Mahrez, but the move never materialised.

This has led to rumours of the player heading back to Celtic for a third time, with Brendan Rodgers refuses to rule out an approach for Roberts last week.

Rae revealed on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard programme that a member of the football community told him the player would be returning north.

He said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back.

“I heard a rumour last week that they were actually going to sign him – it wasn’t a loan deal.

“I had heard from someone within football that that was going to be the case.”