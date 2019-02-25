Ex-Celtic star posts amusing tweet about being a sub at Parkhead

Paddy McCourt posted an amusing tweet about his time at Celtic in relation to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stunned viewers and angered his manager Maurizio Sarri when he refused to be substituted towards the end of extra-time against Manchester City.

Sarri wanted to replace him with Willy Caballero with the Argentine possessing a fine penalty-saving record. However, the Spaniard waved away the substitution and stayed on with his side losing to City on penalties.

Ex-Celtic winger McCourt poked fun at himself on Twitter regarding the time he spent on the bench at Parkhead.

He posted: "If players could have refused to be subbed off during my time @CelticFC I would have been in big trouble."

The Northern Irishman made 89 appearances for Celtic but started just 19 times during his five seasons with the club.