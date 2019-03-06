Ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has Glasgow house broken into

Have your say

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has had his Glasgow house broken into.

The Northern Irishman, who has a property in the Bearsden area of the city, left Parkhead at the end of last month to join Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester last month. Picture: SNS Group

Police confirmed that the luxury pad, in the north west of the greater Glasgow area, was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said a “number of items” had been taken from the house, adding: “At around 1.55am on Wednesday March 6 police received reports of a break-in at a property in Drymen Road, Bearsden.

“No-one was injured but a number of items were stolen from the property.”

A police investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.