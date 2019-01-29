Ewan Henderson signs new long-term deal with Celtic

Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the Hoops, keeping him at Parkhead until the summer of 2022.

The younger brother of former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam, Henderson made his second first-team appearance against St Mirren last week, replacing Ryan Christie with 20 minutes remaining and setting up fellow substitute Timothy Weah for the fourth goal.

Ewan Henderson has signed a new deal with Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

His performance earned praise from manager Brendan Rodgers, who described the 18-year-old as a “big talent”, adding: “You could see that talent with his beautiful pass that allows Timothy to finish. It was really good to watch.”

There had been some speculation that Henderson could be on his way out of Celtic after he reportedly knocked back an offer last month, leaving him free to talk to interested clubs from this month onwards.

However, he has now committed his future to the club where, he says, he is taking everything day by day.

Henderson told Celtic’s website: “It was great to feature in the matchday squad again against St Mirren.

“I didn’t know if I’d get on, and it was very much a case of just taking it as it comes and seizing my opportunity if it came along. I was hoping to get the chance, I got the chance, and it was really good. It was a really good night.

“I’ll continue to work hard, and I’ll try my best to get chances in the first team. If I can get them, then I’ll take them. All I want to do is try my best.

“It’s really good, looking at players like Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair. I look at how they play, and learn from them. They’ve done so much in their careers, they’ve played at the highest level, so it’s great to look at how they play and learn from the what they do.

“Looking at the players who’ve come through the Academy and are now in the first team, it’s really inspiring. They’ve all done incredibly well and they’re great role-models for every young boy that’s also come through the Academy to look up to. It’s really good that they’re there, and helps us keep focused.

“It’s my job now to get the head down again, work hard and hopefully take more chances as they come.”