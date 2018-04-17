Everything you need to know about the new Celtic kit launch

Have your say

The new Celtic kit for the 2018/19 football season will be unveiled on Monday 23 April at an exclusive event.

Fans were pleased with this season's effort. Picture: SNS

It will take place at Saint Luke’s in the East End of the city with a small number of fans able to attend.

In order to gain access, Celtic fans will have to pick up a free wristband from a club shop.

They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to a maximum of two per person.

Those lucky enough to find a wristband will receive a free pint from club sponsors Magners on arrival. It begins at 5.30pm and will run until 8pm.

For those unable to attend there will be a live feed on the club’s Facebook page so fans can get a glimpse of the new strip as it is unveiled.

New Balance have been Celtic kit-makers since a £30million deal was agreed in 2015.

Home strips for the 2015/16 and 2016/17 got some mixed reviews, though supporters were firmly won round by the design of this season’s strip, which honoured the club’s 1967 European Cup victory.

This season’s home shirt originally cost £53 for adults. Celtic have yet to reveal prices for next season’s home top.

