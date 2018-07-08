Everton decide Celtic star Kieran Tierney not worth £25m - reports

Have your say

Everton have cooled their interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the Scottish Sun.

Kieran Tierney had been a reported target of Everton. Picture: John Devlin

The English Premier League side were the leading contenders to prize the Scottish internationalist from Parkhead this summer as talk of a bid intensified over the past week.

However, they’ve now decided against making an offer, believing £25million to be too much for a Ladbrokes Premiership player.

Manager Marco Silva and the Everton recruitment staff will now turn their attentions elsewhere.

The Toffees have also been linked with a move for Tottenham full-back Danny Rose.

