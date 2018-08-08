Emilio Izaguirre confirms Celtic return

Have your say

Emilio Izaguirre has confirmed he’s set to rejoin Celtic after rejecting offers from clubs in Turkey and Croatia.

The 32-year-old walked out on Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha earlier this year because his family failed to adapt to the different culture and his wife was unhappy because she wasn’t allowed to drive.

Emilio Izaguirre has confirmed he is in negotiations with Celtic over a return to Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

The Honduran full back spent seven years at Celtic, where he won six Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Izaguirre revealed in June he rejected a chance to join up again with former boss Neil Lennon at Hibs because he didn’t want to return to Scotland after what he claimed was ‘major problems with agents.’

However, the player has confirmed to a radio station in his homeland he is on his way back to Glasgow.

He said: “I am arranging a contract with Celtic to return.

“I decided I don’t want to stay in Central America just now.

“Since leaving Saudi Arabia, I’ve had offers to play for clubs in Turkey and Croatia. There was also interest from Alajuelense in Costa Rica, but no formal offer.

“I’ve been on holiday at home recently, but I’m ready to go to Scotland again.”

Izaguirre made 163 league starts for the Hoops, before losing his place to Kieran Tierney and the former Motagua defender is set to return as an experienced understudy to the Scotland starlet.