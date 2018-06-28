Dundee United to receive £400k from Celtic’s sale of Stuart Armstrong

Have your say

Dundee United will receive a six-figure sum from Celtic’s sale of Stuart Armstrong, according to the Evening Telegraph.

Stuart Armstrong received a PFA Scotland Player of the Year nomination with Celtic at the end of the 2016/17 campaign. Picture: John Devlin

The Scottish international’s £7million move to Southampton was confirmed earlier this week after he agreed to the terms of a four-year contract.

Due to a release clause inserted into the deal which saw Armstrong move from Tannadice to Celtic in January 2015, United are due a percentage of the fee.

The Evening Telegraph reports this is between £400,000 and £500,000, though they may not receive this in one lump sum.

Southampton survived relegation from the English Premier League last season, finishing just three points above the relegation places in 17th.

Armstrong becomes the South Coast club’s first signing of the summer.

